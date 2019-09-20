Cowboy Flats POH

Cowboy Flats

Are you ready to hang your hat with easy livin’? Cowboy Flats is a brand new subdivision close to the heart of Missoula offering barrier-free living. Brand new homes built by Mostad Construction feature architectural designs that offer complete one level living, high end finishes and an open floor plan. Ask us about the options to upgrade!

Get your tickets to the 2019 Parade of Homes & Remodeling Tour Here: Tickets

Presented by The Bryans – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties

Gary Bryan | 406-329-2011 | gary.bryan@bhhsmt.com

Cynthia Bryan | 406-329-2020 | cynthia.bryan@bhhsmt.com

Mike Bryan | 406-329-2022 | mike.bryan@bhhsmt.com

