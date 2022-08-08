Death Notices August 9, 2022

Ronald Swanson
Ronald Swanson, 93, of Missoula, passed away on Friday August 5, 2022.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com
