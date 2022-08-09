Death Notices August 9, 2022

Richard Steinhoff
Richard Steinhoff, 73, of Helena, passed away Thursday August 4,2022.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.
Richard Steinhoff
Richard Steinhoff, 73, of Helena, passed away Thursday August 4,2022.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A fall victim who died in Glacier National Park on July 25 has been identified as Bob Biondi of Lutz, Florida.
At least four homes have been lost to the Elmo 2 fire on the west side of Flathead Lake near Elmo and Dayton as of Wednesday morning.
Lakeside residents who oppose the project are worried the temporary access will give the developers time to build the alpine coaster.
Fire dispatch confirmed Tuesday that multiple structures have been lost in the fire, now estimated to be at least 16,000 acres. The flame is threatening the Lake Mary Ronan Corridor and the town of Dayton.
Strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity created prime conditions for extreme fire behavior on Thursday. About 20,600 acres have burned.
Winning the jury meant showing that any reasonable person would have quit under the conditions the trooper's supervisors imposed on him, attorney Karl Knuchel said.
Just after 3 a.m., a homeowner at the 9000 block of Tucker Lane alerted law enforcement about seeing two people on their home's security camera.
In the last seven days, the National Weather Service issued four red flag warning days for western Montana, which warns of the most potent conditions for current fires and potential sparks.
Rebekah Barsotti vanished last July near Alberton and the Clark Fork River. In May of this year, her body was pulled from the water at River Bend Road near Superior.
Paragliding instructors certified 40 new pilots in the last two years. And with two idyllic launch zones, Missoula is becoming a destination for visiting paragliders too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.