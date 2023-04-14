Death Notices for April 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dolores HallmanDolores Hallman, 90, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags City Planning Hospitals Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Man charged in connection to Snowbowl car death A felony charge has been filed against a man after he was arrested on suspicion of killing someone in the Snowbowl parking lot on Wednesday night. Missoula officials lambast Legislature for 'hypocrisy', 'hate' “It does seem like this crazy bit of hypocrisy that our state Legislature shakes its fist at Washington, DC and says ‘local control’...and yet… Montana deregulated ski area chairlifts in 1997 The state of Montana used to oversee chairlift safety and operations at ski areas across the state — until the Legislature abolished the Board… Missoula man facing 11 charges after domestic violence dispute Alan D. Wright, 27, is charged with two felonies and nine misdemeanors. Missoula man sentenced for WinCo parking lot death Bradley D. Nagel, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence in January.