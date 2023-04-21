Donna C. Carter

Donna C. Carter, 89, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Charles B. Leonard

Charles B. Leonard, 88, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Charles E. Schneider

KALISPELL – Charles E. Schneider, 77, of Kalispell, formerly of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Corey N. Grutsch

Corey N. Grutsch, 37, of Helena, formerly of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Oregon. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Marianne Kulawinski

SUPERIOR – Marianne Kulawinski, 65, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on April 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

Roy Mix

Roy Mix, 85, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at home with loved ones by his side. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.