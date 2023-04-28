Dorothy “Dot” Maronick

Dorothy “Dot” Maronick, 84, of Missoula, formerly of Great Falls, date of death 4/24/2023. Schnider Funeral Home.

Peter S. Dayton

Peter S. Dayton, 69, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 13, 2023 while on a canoe trip on the Green River in Utah. Arrangements are under the care of Leavitt’s Mortuary in Ogden, Utah. A full obituary and information about a celebration of life will follow.

Lisa Krum

Lisa Krum, 78, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Frank “Walt” Walter Luxem Sr.

CORVALLIS – Frank “Walt” Walter Luxem Sr., 92 of Corvallis, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Wayne Scott Mickelson

Wayne Scott Mickelson, 86, passed away at his home in Missoula on Friday, April 21, 2023. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.