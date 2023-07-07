Death Notices for Friday, July 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith YancyKeith Yancy, 66, of Frenchtown, passed away on July 04, 2023 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags The Press Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glacier Park plans temporary Swiftcurrent closure The closure would take place from fall 2024 through spring 2026. Montana to get $629 million Montana will get $629 million in federal funding for high-speed internet infrastructure, federal officials announced Monday. 'Absolutely epic': Blackfeet release wild buffalo on tribal land The tribe said, to their knowledge, the Blackfeet Nation is the first tribe in America to return free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat. Conservation license required to use state lands The $8 license ($10 for non-residents) is sold online by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. University of Montana plans new 7-story dorm, may demolish old ones As UM seeks to maintain affordable housing options and meet student needs, the university is planning the construction of a roughly 600-bed re…