Dr. Thomas W. Rosenbaum, 82, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at The Village Senior Residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Lela A. Coryell, age 89, of Kalispell, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Lela is being laid to rest with her husband in California. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home.