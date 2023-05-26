Death Notices for Friday, May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 56 min ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William “Bill” AldrichWilliam “Bill” Aldrich, 74, of Missoula, passed away on May 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags City Planning Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cognizant-ATG layoffs impacted 20-25 people Cognizant-ATG finished construction on two large new, custom-built office buildings in Missoula in 2022. Missoula considers emergency ordinance on camping in parks “In my time on council there has not been an issue that has been brought up that has risen to this level of public comment both in voicemails … Woman dies after fall into Glacier National Park gorge A 28-year-old woman from Kansas died in Glacier National Park Monday afternoon when she fell into Avalanche Creek and was swept down a gorge. Arlee family seeks answers in deadly Highway 93 crash A woman's vehicle is being investigated by Montana Highway Patrol as the suspect car involved in hitting and killing Mika J. WestWolf on March… Business Buzz: New restaurant, new beer There's a new restaurant in Missoula, and there's a new beer made by a collaboration of breweries.