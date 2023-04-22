Mavis Bitz
Mavis J. Bitz, 81, of Denton, passed away in Lewistown on Friday, April 21, 2023. At her request there will not be any services; cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Mavis’ family and friends can share memories and condolences at creelfuneralhome.com.
Margaret L. (Peggy) McNulty
Margaret L. (Peggy) McNulty passed away peacefully on 4-18-2023. Christian funeral Friday 04-28-2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stevensville at 11 a.m. Full obituary to follow.
Terry Hober
Terry Hober, 80, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.