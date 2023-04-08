Death Notices for Saturday, April 8, 2023 Apr 8, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ray TesoroRay Tesoro, 66, of Missoula passed away from a tragic accident on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags City Planning Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular UPDATED: One dead following car crash in Snowbowl parking lot A man is dead following a fatal car collision in the Snowbowl parking lot on Wednesday evening. UPDATED: Police detain suspects after active-shooter threat at Hellgate There is no longer an active threat to the public and officers are no longer seeking a person of interest after three people were detained. One dead in weekend crash south of Hamilton A passenger in a Honda was brought to Bitterroot Health but later died, according to highway patrol. UPDATED: 25-car train derailment reported near Quinn's Hot Springs According to dispatch, it was a cargo-carrying train with non-hazardous materials and not a passenger train. Marriott hotels in downtown Missoula sold to new Colorado-based owner Developer Andy Holloran and his team have sold two downtown Missoula hotels and The Mercantile retail center to a new ownership group.