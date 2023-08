MISSOULA — Anna Neely, 71, of Missoula, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home (gardencityfh.com).

HAMILTON — LeRoy O. Athearn, 90, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.