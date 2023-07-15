Death Notices for Saturday, July 15, 2023 Jul 15, 2023 Jul 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lloyd RobertsLloyd Roberts, 94, of Lolo passed away July 11, 2023 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Linguistics City Planning Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Report of dogs dying due to Clark Fork water can't be confirmed by health officials The Missoula City-County Health Department hasn't gotten any first-person reports of dogs dying due to drinking Clark Fork River water. 'Awesome collaboration': Missoula renters try new affordable housing model When the residents of an older apartment complex in Missoula found out the property was getting sold, they decided to try a bold experiment. How to get rid of gnats and fruit flies around your home Gnats and fruit flies are both small, bothersome insects that become abundant in our kitchens, porches and outside spaces during warm-weather months. 'He mattered': Poverello Center staff deal with grief after clients pass "This is Marty and we cared a lot about him. He had a family that cared about him too. He was part of our community. He mattered." Bitterroot Salish novelist tells another version of Sacajewea's life UM English professor emeritus Debra Magpie Earling's novel imagines the Lemhi Shoshone woman's "Lost Journals."