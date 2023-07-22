Gerald C. Kempthorne

Gerald C. Kempthorne, MD, 92, of Missoula, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at Beehive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Thomas George Walker

Thomas George Walker, 78, passed away on July 11, 2023.

Frank D. Delgado

ST. IGNATIUS – Frank D. Delgado, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at his residence. Memorial services for Frank are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home.

Esther Louise Bounds

HAMILTON - Esther Louise Bounds, 89, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.