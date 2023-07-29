George Gaier

George Gaier, 74, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Dorinda H. Troutman

HAMILTON - Dorinda H. Troutman, 78, passed away early in the morning, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Dorinda H. Troutman. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Michael Ray Brown

Michael Ray Brown, age 82 of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, July 26 at the Bee Hive Homes in Missoula. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Just Cremation Montana.