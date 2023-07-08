Russell Edward Fisk

Russell Edward Fisk, 63, of Florence, passed away on June 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

William “Bill” M. Holter

William “Bill” M. Holter, 64, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Keith E. Ferguson

Keith E. Ferguson, 67, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Walter E. Madinger

Walter E. Madinger, 75, of Seeley Lake, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Arrangements have been cared for by Just Cremation Montana.

Julli S. Wakefield

Julli S. Wakefield, 50, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Tiffany Rae Ann Privett-Cathey

Tiffany, 30, died July 5, 2023 in Columbia Falls. She is survived by her fiancé Blake Boucher, her children Maci and Bryson, her mom Gina Privett and grandparents Skip and Debbit Privett. Service details are pending. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Tiffany’s family.