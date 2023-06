Jean MooreJean Moore, 75, of Missoula passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Richard Lee SainCONNER—Richard Lee Sain, 79, of Conner passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

George Theodore GuenzlerRonan – George Theodore Guenzler, age 86, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Memorial services for George will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.