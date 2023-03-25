Darlene Evon Jackson
Darlene Evon Jackson, 82, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Discovery Care Nursing Home in Hamilton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Roger A. Vaneps Sr.
HAMILTON - Roger A. Vaneps Sr., 72, passed away early in the morning, Friday, March 24, 2023, at home with his wife by his side. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.