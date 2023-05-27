Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sheri Kerley

Sheri Kerley, 59, of Stevensville, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Richard David Erb

Moiese – Richard David Erb, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at his residence. There are no services planned at this time. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.

Bonnie Jean Kimball

Polson – Bonnie Jean Kimball, age 80, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Memorial services for Bonnie will be announced at a later date. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.