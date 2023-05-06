Dolores A. Lehman

Dolores A. Lehman, 84, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Jean A. Anderson

STEVENSVILLE – Jean A. Anderson, 89, of Stevensville passed away Wednesday, May 3 at Community Medical Center. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Ryan Dale Anderson

RONAN – Ryan Dale Anderson, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Logan Health in Kalispell. Memorial services for Ryan will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.