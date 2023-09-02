Death Notices for Saturday, September 2 Sep 2, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roland M. ‘Ronnie’ HendrixSEELEY LAKE — Roland M. “Ronnie” Hendrix, 82, of Seeley Lake, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Law Technical Terminology The Press Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Montana property taxpayers could see highest tax increase in history “In 2023, Montana homeowners and renters are about to experience the largest property tax increase in history," said former state Revenue Dire… UPDATED: 2 fatally shot in Superior at bar Sunday evening Officials found the suspect car near Graves Creek Road and Petty Creek Road, between Alberton and Lolo. Forest Service fast-tracks massive Bitterroot logging project A 143,340-acre logging and burning project spanning the length of the Bitterroot Mountains has been fast-tracked by the federal government, me… Woman dies after struck by car on South Avenue A 26-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Missoula early Tuesday morning. Report: Montana football player no longer on team following alleged assault A University of Montana football player is no longer on the team following an alleged assault.