Jack Leonard Green II

Jack Leonard Green II, 73, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at The Springs of Missoula. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.

Alton W. Cottrell

HAMILTON - Alton W. Cottrell, 72, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Sharon D. Uhlig

Sharon D. Uhlig, 73, of Bonner, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory Missoula.