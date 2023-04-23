Arlyce Schliebe

Arlyce Schliebe, 94, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana. Visit justcremationmt.com for more information.

George F. Votruba, Ph.D.

George F. Votruba, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, 88, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula following a period of declining health. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Missoula.

Vivian Milch

Vivian Milch, 93, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 following a period of declining health. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.

Shirley D. Harper

FLORENCE - Shirley D. Harper, 88, of Florence passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Steven G. Brawley

CORVALLIS - Steven G. Brawley, 68 of Corvallis passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.