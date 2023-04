Norman Fortunate

Norman Fortunate, 72, of Missoula, passed away Sunday April 2, 2023 at Saint Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula.

John Madsen

John Madsen, 98, of Missoula, passed away Sunday April 2, 2023 at his residence in Missoula. Services will be later on in the summer. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula.

Joseph J. Messner

Joseph J. Messner, 79, of Arlee, passed away Monday April 3, 2023 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula.

Linda L. Haugland

Linda L. Haugland (Nee: Wigen), 68, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at her residence with her husband by her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Missoula. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com