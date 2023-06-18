William L. Gehrke

MISSOULA — William L. Gehrke, 97, of Missoula, formerly of Seeley Lake, passed away on Monday, June 12 at Village Health Care in Missoula following a period of declining health. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Joshua Miller

MISSOULA — Joshua Miller, 47, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, June 14 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Bette Lowery

MISSOULA — Bette Lowery, 87, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, June 15 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.