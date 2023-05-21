Death Notices for Sunday, May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis R. RobinsonVICTOR - Dennis R. Robinson, 71 of Victor, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital, in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Hospitals Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nowhere to go: Montana's affordable housing crisis Montana's affordable housing crisis, and the resulting homelessness, is the state's most enduring and pressing issue. Nowhere to go: Mobile home residents face rising rents Private equity firms are snapping up mobile home courts from Missoula to Great Falls to Billings and raising rents for low-income residents. High-level executives out at Cognizant-ATG tech company in Missoula Tom Stergios founded the Missoula Solutions Center of Advanced Technology Group in 2011. The company was acquired by New Jersey-based tech beh… Suspicious death in Missoula prompts homicide investigation On Saturday, Missoula police went to the 500 block of South Avenue West after a man called 911 reporting his mother was unconscious in her house. Business Buzz: New restaurant, new beer There's a new restaurant in Missoula, and there's a new beer made by a collaboration of breweries.