Alfred G. "Freddie" Deschamps, Jr.

Frenchtown - Alfred G. "Freddie" Deschamps, Jr., 92, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home in Frenchtown. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.

Helen B. McCourt

Missoula - Helen B. McCourt, 94, passed away early in the morning, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

John M. Fuller

DARBY - John M. Fuller, 59, of Darby passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jay Lapka

Jay Lapka, 64, of Ovando passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.