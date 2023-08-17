Richard G. Ramberg
Richard G. Ramberg, 91, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.
Claude A. Huguet
Claude A. Huguet, 93, passed away at his home on Aug. 10, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana and will be announced.
Justin TallWhiteMan
We regret to inform that Justin TallWhiteMan, 43, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023. He will be greatly missed.
Glen Johnshoy Sr.
Glen Johnshoy Sr., 76, passed away at his home on Aug. 14, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.
Kathleen Ruth “Kathy” Milam
People are also reading…
Kathleen Ruth “Kathy” Milam, 70, passed away at her home on Aug. 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.