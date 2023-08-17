Richard G. Ramberg

Richard G. Ramberg, 91, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Claude A. Huguet

Claude A. Huguet, 93, passed away at his home on Aug. 10, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana and will be announced.

Justin TallWhiteMan

We regret to inform that Justin TallWhiteMan, 43, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023. He will be greatly missed.

Glen Johnshoy Sr.

Glen Johnshoy Sr., 76, passed away at his home on Aug. 14, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Kathleen Ruth “Kathy” Milam

Kathleen Ruth “Kathy” Milam, 70, passed away at her home on Aug. 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.