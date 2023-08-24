Sharoll F. (Kuhlman) Hartson

HAMILTON — Sharoll F. (Kuhlman) Hartson, 88, passed away in the morning, Sunday, Aug. 20 at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Sharrol F. Hartson. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Dennis E. Strong

HAMILTON — Dennis E. Strong, 57, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19 at St. Patrick Hospital due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Ila J. Deppe

CORVALLIS — Ila J. Deppe, 82, formerly of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Lee Ballard

MISSOULA — Lee Ballard, 99 of Missoula, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.