Jayleen R. Salter

Jayleen R. Salter, 80, of Missoula passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

William D. "Bill" Kochever

HAMILTON - William D. "Bill" Kochever, 63, passed away in the morning, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for William D. Kochever. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Robert W. Gerber

STEVENSVILLE – Robert W. Gerber, 67, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at his home in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Betty L. Hallin

Betty L. Hallin, 95, of Livingston, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Arrangements have been cared for by Just Cremation Montana.

Morris Henry Olson

Morris Henry Olson, 68, of Missoula, passed away at St Patrick Hospital on July 28, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Harriet A. Trowbridge

CORVALLIS – Harriet A. Trowbridge, 84, of Corvallis passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jamie L. Wellborn

MERRITT ISLAND, Florida - Jamie L. Wellborn, 47, died in the afternoon, Monday, July 31, 2023, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Highway 93 south of Conner at Mile Marker 21, after coming in contact with gravel on the roadway. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are assisting the family with arrangements in Montana. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.