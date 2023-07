Erik Jon Bratlien, 58, passed away on July 15th, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

HAMILTON—Frances C. “Fran” Maplethorpe, 82, of Hamilton passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.