Edwin Y. Brisendine

CORVALLIS - Edwin Y. Brisendine, 90, of Corvallis passed away Thursday, June 20, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

William D. Six

William D. Six, 72, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Dorinda H. Troutman

HAMILTON - Dorinda H. Troutman, 78, passed away early in the morning, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Daniel l. Cassley. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Linda L. Amsk

Linda L. Amsk, 78, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Arrangements have been cared for by Just Cremation Montana.