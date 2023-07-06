Duane E. Houtchens

STEVENSVILLE - Duane E. Houtchens, 94, passed away at his home on July 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Laura O’Connor

Laura O’Connor, 96, of Missoula passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Daniel Cleveland

Daniel Cleveland, 77, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at his home with family by his side. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Charles “Ray” Raymond Doty

Charles “Ray” Raymond Doty, 93, of Missoula, passed away on June 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Anastasia “Ann” Molaris

Anastasia “Ann” Molaris, 95, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her residence under the care of hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.