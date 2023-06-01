Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Elizabeth L. Sandstrom

Elizabeth L. Sandstrom, 88, of Superior, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Gordon E. Livingston

Gordon E. Livingston, 68, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Patrick “Pat” Thomas Beers

Patrick “Pat” Thomas Beers, 52, passed away at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on May 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

Miro "Mike" Pasalich

HAMILTON – Miro "Mike" Pasalich, age 77 of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2023 in the comforts of his home. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.