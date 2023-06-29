Death Notices for Thursday, June 29, 2023 Jun 29, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June M. SmithHAMILTON - June M. Smith, 98, of Hamilton passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 at The Remington of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 'Absolutely epic': Blackfeet release wild buffalo on tribal land The tribe said, to their knowledge, the Blackfeet Nation is the first tribe in America to return free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat. Letter to the editor: Majority of Montana voters support the BCSA How important are Montana’s wild places and wild critters to Montanans? Here are some answers to that question from the 2022 University of Mon… Mayor: Missoula homeless camp cleared for health, safety reasons "Where are we supposed to go?" asked one woman. "I don't think it does any good to just keep moving people from point A to point B to point C … Two young adults accused of homicide following Kalispell death Police responded to Appleway Drive and Meridian Road early Sunday morning for an assault. HIghway patrol: Missoula motorcyclist dies weeks later following Reserve collision On June 7, a 27-year-old man was riding his Yamaha motorcycle south on Reserve Street at 8:25 a.m.