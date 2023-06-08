Death Notices for Thursday, June 8, 2023 Jun 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janet Lee PortaJanet Lee Porta, 78, of Shoreline, WA passed away on June 6, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags City Planning Hospitals Christianity Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sheriff’s office busts human trafficking op at Missoula massage parlor A Missoula pair operating a local massage parlor are facing a slew of human trafficking charges following accusations that they were running a… KettleHouse's Myrtle Street Taphouse sold to new owners The Myrtle Street Taphouse in Missoula, where Kettlehouse Brewing was born, has been sold to new owners. Russell Street camp cleanup frustrates residents Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said Shaya’s site was the most frequently referenced complaint throughout the city parks system. Missoula nurses fight proposed workload increase at St. Patrick Hospital "They were going to try a new patient/nurse ratio but there was such unanimous nurse objection, they have tabled the idea for now," said one nurse. Trial starts for Missoula homicide, rape suspect Prosecutors allege Staryal D. Johnston killed Danielle Johnston on the night of Sept. 2, 2021.