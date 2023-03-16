Death Notices for Thursday, March 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Susan Ellen AndersenCORVALLIS - Susan Ellen Andersen, age 51, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company claims US's richest rare-earth deposit in Bitterroot A Nevada mining company claims to have discovered the highest-quality deposit of rare-earth elements in the nation at the far south end of the… Missoula entrepreneur premieres on ‘Shark Tank’ Guay and his partners started designing their inflatable products out of San Diego but recently set up shop with a customer service and R&… Wyoming codifies ICWA into state law. Could Montana be next? Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed legislation codifying the Indian Child Welfare Act into state law. A similar bill is moving through the Montan… 'I will never pay it off': 42 granted US citizenship in Missoula Across two separate hour-long ceremonies held in the Russell Smith Courthouse downtown, dozens of people became naturalized citizens. Business owners square off over Higgins Ave Bell Pipe and Tobacco owner Otis McCullough was blunter in his assessment of the proposal: “The time to stop is now.”