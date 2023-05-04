Charles “Lindy” Myers

Charles “Lindy” Myers, 95, of Missoula passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at The Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with a full obituary and service information.

Linda Vap

Linda Vap, 79, of Missoula passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Brian J. Kraai

Brian J. Kraai, 41, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.