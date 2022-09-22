 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Thursday Sept 22, 2022

Mary M. Vernon

Mary M. Vernon, born 9/6/1937 in Big Rapids, MI, and a resident of Missoula, died on 2/21/2022 in Missoula. 

Orville Eugene Wise

HUSON — Orville Eugene Wise, 63, of Huson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Ron R. Philpott

Ron R. Philpott, 79, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Ruth S. Bond

Ruth S. Bond, 85, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at BeeHive Homes in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Gregory M. Grossi

CHARLO — Gregory M. Grossi, 49, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

