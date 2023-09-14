Quincy Taylor Gilbert

HUSON — Quincy Taylor Gilbert, 2, of Huson, passed away on Sept. 9, 2023. Full obituary can be found and condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.

James D. Powell

DRUMMOND — James D. Powell, 73, of Drummond, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Stacie A. Haas

Stacie A. Haas, 61, of Missoula, formerly of Havre, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.