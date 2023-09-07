Braden Allen Huberg

LOLO — Braden Allen Huberg, 21, of Lolo, passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Alfred Johnson

HAMILTON — Alfred Johnson, 82, of Hamilton, passed away on Sept. 2, 2023. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

John K. Hemphill

FRENCHTOWN — John K. Hemphill, 82, of Frenchtown, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Sally J. Edinger

STEVENSVILLE — Sally J. Edinger, 90, passed away early in the morning, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at The Living Centre in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Sally J. Edinger. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.