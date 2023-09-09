Betty Lynn

HAMILTON — Betty Lynn, 80, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the Beehive Homes of Hamilton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Paul von Reichert

MISSOULA — Paul von Reichert, 102, of Missoula passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 5, 2023. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Kathie J. Foote

MISSOULA — Kathie J. Foote, 82, of Missoula passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2023. A full obituary with service information will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.

Adam L. Fuselier

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Adam L. Fuselier, 32, died while hiking in Glacier National Park and was found near Reynolds Mountain, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The cause of death is pending the autopsy and investigation. Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced in the obituary to follow. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Adam L. Fuselier. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Kent C. Williams

HAMILTON — Kent C. Williams, 68, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.