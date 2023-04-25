David W. Alexander
MISSOULA — David W. Alexander, 57, of Missoula, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
Nila M. Kolbeck
DRUMMOND — Nila M. Kolbeck, 91, of Drummond, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.
Raymond A. Frey
ST. IGNATIUS — Raymond A. Frey, 78, passed away on April 16, 2023, in St. Ignatius. A Celebration of Life to be held July 29, 2023.