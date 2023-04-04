J. David “Dave” Bennett

Ronan - J. David “Dave” Bennett, age 76, passed away March 30, 2023, at Logan Health Kalispell. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Paul S. Stephens

Hamilton - Paul S. Stephens, 72, passed away in the afternoon, Friday, March 31, 2023, at the family home with his wife and daughter by his side. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Mary E. Hicks

Corvallis - Mary E. Hicks, 93, passed away in the afternoon, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the ICU at Bitterroot Health with her Son and his wife by her side. She will be transferred in a casket to W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home to be laid to rest next to her husband at the Calvary Gardens Mausoleum in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Paula Koone

Conner - Paula Koone, 67, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, April 2, 2023, with her husband holding her hand, after an extended stay in the ICU at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Beth M. Hall

Beth M. Hall, 60, of Anaconda, Montana, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Robert D. Goss

Darby - Robert D. Goss, 85, passed away early in the morning, Monday, April 3, 2023, at home with his daughters by his side. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com