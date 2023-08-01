Betty J. Springer

Betty J. Springer, 88, passed away at Riverside Health Care on July 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Robert W. "Bob" Pearcy

DARBY - Robert W. "Bob" Pearcy, 81, of Darby passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Pennie Lee Wise

Pennie Lee Wise, 74, of Drummond, Montana, passed away on July 26, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Allen A. Salveson

Allen A. Salveson, 56, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

James J. "Jim" Rodgers

CORVALLIS - James J. "Jim" Rodgers, 86, of Corvallis passed away Thursday, July 27. 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Noel E. Lockwood

DARBY - Noel E. Lockwood, 81, of Darby passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.