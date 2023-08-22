Rodney Lee, Hochhalter

Missoula — Rodney Lee, Hochhalter, 84, passed away Aug. 15 at his residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula. (gardencityfh.com)

Virginia A. Brady

Missoula — Virginia A. Brady, 84, of Missoula, passed away Aug. 18 at her residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula. (gardencityfh.com)

Sharrol F. (Kuhlman) Hartson

Hamilton - Sharrol F. (Kuhlman) Hartson, 88, passed away in the morning, Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Sharrol F. Hartson. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com