Garland, Texas—Johnny B. Blalock, Jr., 67, passed away in the evening, Thursday, August 3, 2023, in the Emergency room at Bitterroot Health in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Johnny B. Blalock, Jr. in Montana. The inurnment will take place at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, Georgia. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com