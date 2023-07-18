Death Notices for Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tasha ReiffTasha Reiff, 45, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags City Planning Hospitals Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Report of dogs dying due to Clark Fork water can't be confirmed by health officials The Missoula City-County Health Department hasn't gotten any first-person reports of dogs dying due to drinking Clark Fork River water. How to get rid of gnats and fruit flies around your home Gnats and fruit flies are both small, bothersome insects that become abundant in our kitchens, porches and outside spaces during warm-weather months. Business Buzz: New cookie shop, new bakery, 'red light district' tours There's a new bakery in town, a new cookie shop going in at the mall, and MoFi named its lender of the year. Former mayor Kemmis drops support for Nugent for mayor “This is a whole new level of intrusion into the local electoral process and it is an extremely dangerous precedent,” Kemmis wrote with fellow… Man gets 95 years for killing his father, a former Missoula Rural Fire chief Colton R. Merritt, 24, entered an Alford plea to a deliberate homicide charge in May.