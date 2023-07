Richard “Dick” Mallick, 90, of Missoula passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at the BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

MISSOULA—Dr. Gerald C. Kempthorne, 92, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Beehive Assisted Living in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.