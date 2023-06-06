J Drew Barney
WEST YELLOWSTONE — J Drew Barney, 71, passed away peacefully early in the morning while sleeping, Friday, June 2 in Hamilton, Montana after bicycling from Idaho, initially starting his tour from the Oregon Coast with his friend. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. J Drew Barney. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Lisa Dahlquist
MISSOULA — Lisa Dahlquist, 59, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, June 3 at her home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Jo Ann Bethke
MISSOULA — Jo Ann Bethke, 86, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, May 31. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.